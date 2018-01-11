App
India
Jan 10, 2018 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women BSF bikers to make history with debut on Republic Day

A newly-raised all-woman bikers contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) will make its debut on Rajpath on January 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A contingent of soldiers at marching rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (PTI)
A contingent of soldiers at marching rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (PTI)

It is going to be another first for women this Republic Day!

A newly-raised all-woman bikers contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) will make its debut on Rajpath on January 26.

The 27-member BSF women 'daredevils' are expected to draw cheers as they showcase their stunts and acrobatics on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

In 2015, women contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Force had made debut in this national parade.

The all-women 'daredevil' bikers squad was raised by the country's largest border guarding force last year, on the lines of their much-acclaimed male counterparts.

As per the tradition of the Republic Day parade, the BSF and the Army's bike-borne 'daredevils', alternatively every year, end the parade riding their roaring bikes.

"This time it was the BSF's turn and they have sent in their women contingent. It will be the first time that women bikers will be part of the Republic Day parade," a senior official said.

The members of this special women bikers squad have been specially chosen by BSF trainers and are aged between 25-30 years. They are drawn from various combat ranks of the force, the official said.

The women squad has been named 'Seema Bhavani' or the border braves, an official of the paramilitary force said.

The BSF 'daredevil' team had made news a few years back when the former US President Barack Obama while officiating as the chief guest of the 2015 parade, signalled a thumbs up to the bikers from his dais on Rajpath and had later called their stunts "impressive".

The BSF will also have its iconic camel contingent along with its marching and band teams to march down the Rajpath the same day.

