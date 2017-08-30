App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 30, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woman loses newborn as doctors fight in operation theatre

The woman's newborn died while two doctors quarreled in the operation theatre. The authorities later sacked the doctors.

Woman loses newborn as doctors fight in operation theatre

Moneycontrol News

In a shocking video, two doctors of Jodhpur’s Umaid Hospital were seen fighting inside an operation theatre while a pregnant woman laid on the operation table. The woman's newborn died during the quarrel.

According to various media reports, the two doctors - Dr Amilal Bhat and Dr ML Tak - were later sacked by the authorities.

The video showed the doctors arguing loudly and cursing at each other. The dispute appeared to be regarding "cross-checking" of some medical procedure.

Meanwhile, the newborn baby had died. However, it is not confirmed whether the cause of death was delay in medical attention due to the argument.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-7o6gycMzQ[/embed]

Ranjana Desai, the superintendent of the hospital told ANI that when the patient was admitted, her fetus was already in "distress" and had "low heartbeat". She also said a probe into the the actual cause of death would be conducted. The Rajasthan High Court has sought a report on the unlikely occurrence by 2 pm on Wednesday.

Desai told Hindustan Times that the apparent reason behind the newborn dying was birth asphyxia.

Dr Amilal Bhat, the current principal of SN Medical College and controller of Umaid hospital, said the two doctors were "removed immediately" after the incident was reported. He added that disciplinary action will be taken against them.

The medical education department removed Dr Nanival from the position of assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology. He has been put back in the position of medical officer in the medical and health department.

The medical college has written to the Department of Personnel for taking action against the other doctor--Dr ML Tak--as he falls under their jurisdiction by vitue of being a senior professor, the Hindustan Times reported.

"The other doctor was arguing with me while I was trying to administer anaesthesia on the child. I was trying to save its life. I have raised the issue with the principal," Dr Tak, a professor of anaesthesia told CNN-News18. 

tags #Current Affairs #Health

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.