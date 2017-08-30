Woman loses newborn as doctors fight in operation theatre

Moneycontrol News

In a shocking video, two doctors of Jodhpur’s Umaid Hospital were seen fighting inside an operation theatre while a pregnant woman laid on the operation table. The woman's newborn died during the quarrel.

According to various media reports, the two doctors - Dr Amilal Bhat and Dr ML Tak - were later sacked by the authorities.

The video showed the doctors arguing loudly and cursing at each other. The dispute appeared to be regarding "cross-checking" of some medical procedure.

Meanwhile, the newborn baby had died. However, it is not confirmed whether the cause of death was delay in medical attention due to the argument.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-7o6gycMzQ[/embed]

Ranjana Desai, the superintendent of the hospital told ANI that when the patient was admitted, her fetus was already in "distress" and had "low heartbeat". She also said a probe into the the actual cause of death would be conducted. The Rajasthan High Court has sought a report on the unlikely occurrence by 2 pm on Wednesday.

Desai told Hindustan Times that the apparent reason behind the newborn dying was birth asphyxia.

Dr Amilal Bhat, the current principal of SN Medical College and controller of Umaid hospital, said the two doctors were "removed immediately" after the incident was reported. He added that disciplinary action will be taken against them.

The medical education department removed Dr Nanival from the position of assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology. He has been put back in the position of medical officer in the medical and health department.

The medical college has written to the Department of Personnel for taking action against the other doctor--Dr ML Tak--as he falls under their jurisdiction by vitue of being a senior professor, the Hindustan Times reported.