Jan 08, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woman loses life despite pricey surgery at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, family cries foul

Despite the assurance, Bafna lost his wife a fortnight ago. The procedure was unsuccessful because the heart valve "fell" into her heart during a procedure carried out in the presence of the hospital's top heart specialists.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mithulal Bafna, a Thane resident, has filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Medical Council against the doctors of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital for convincing him to take to a new and expensive heart valve procedure for his ailing wife that they claimed was "200 percent safe", reports the Times of India.

Despite the assurance, Bafna lost his wife a fortnight ago. The procedure was unsuccessful because the heart valve "fell" into her heart during a procedure carried out in the presence of the hospital's top heart specialists.

The new procedure - transcatheter mitral valve repair - costed Bafna Rs 43 lakh. With the doctors giving him the assurance that his wife will be back home in five days, he was ready to pay the hefty fee. But his wife went into a coma for nearly two months and died a few minutes after she left the hospital in an ambulance on December 19.

The hospital refunded Rs 12.47 lakh to Bafna on "humanitarian grounds" with authorities claiming the patient was taken care of without any negligence.

The family, however, claim they were not informed of how risky the procedure was and said they never met the cardiologist Ravinder Singh Rao before the procedure. Bafna told the paper he would have never gone forward with the procedure had he known how risky it was. He also said his wife's condition did not really warrant an immediate fix.

The imported valve, of which the family paid Rs 11 lakh, actually costed Rs 1.5 lakh as per the sale papers.

One of the doctors told the paper the family had apparently threatened him over the expenses.

Apart from Rs 12.47 lakh refund received from Hinduja, Bafna got an insurance claim of Rs 11 lakh.

"We were told the total expense would be Rs 20 lakh, but it ballooned," said Bafna's son-in-law Bharkatiya.

On the other hand, the doctors responsible for the case disagree on the family's claims. The ones involved were Medical Director Sanjay Agarwala, Cardiac Surgeon Kushal Pandey and Rao.

Pandey had been the doctor to the deceased when she was operated on six years ago for an unusually small mitral valve. He said she was very sick and had hardly six months to live.

Agarwala told the paper, "The valve failed to deploy but the surgeons saved the day and fixed a mechanical valve."

Dr Rao, who carried out the procedure, said, "Valves slip away after placement in 20 percent of these cases. This is valve embolism, a well-documented entity."He also said that he had waived his charges for this case.

The doctors said the patient did not have an option but to undergo the surgery as she had slim survival chances. Pandey said if and when the valve failed to be deployed they do a 're-do surgery'.  "She was critical for the first 48 hours. But she made it back to the ward. She was recovering till she vomited and that triggered an infection," he said.

