Woman harassed inside Ola cab by driver in Bengaluru

A young woman in Bengaluru was allegedly harassed by the driver of the Ola cab in which she was travelling. The horrifying event that took place in the cosmopolitan city has again raised questions about the safety of women in the country and how safe app-based transportation system really is.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the 23-year-old woman, who as per The New Indian Express report works as a fashion stylist took the cab to travel from Indiranagar to BTM layout. But according to the woman, when the vehicle reached the Intermediate Ring Road near Koramangala her driver Rajashekhar Reddy suddenly stopped the vehicle.



#BREAKING -- @Olacabs driver allegedly harassed a woman in Bengaluru and tried holding her hostage inside the cab by activating child lock pic.twitter.com/yybImjBvdJ

— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 6, 2017

The woman was trapped by the driver by activating the child lock system inside the car.

The driver then tried to touch the woman inappropriately on her legs by reaching over to the back seat.

“There were no vehicles moving around the spot. I tried to exit the vehicle but he had engaged the child lock so that the doors would not open,” she was quoted saying in the report.

To make matters worse, the woman's mobile phone too had run out of battery. It was only after she started to bang on the car and started screaming that the driver let her out. She immediately fled the spot and escaped towards a nearby traffic signal. Even after that, the man continued to call and threaten the woman until she finally blocked his number.

While the woman approached the police, she is yet to file any complaint against the driver with the police department. She, however, reported the incident to Ola but claimed that no response has been received so far.

"I reported the incident to Ola on Sunday night itself but even on Monday, when the police asked, they had not taken any action. Even now they haven't told me what action has been taken. He was rated 4.9 on the app. What is the company doing to ensure women who use the service are safe?" she was quoted saying in an NDTV report.

The company on its part has claimed that it has taken necessary actions and the driver has been ‘off-roaded’.

"We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had during their ride. We have zero tolerance to such incidents and the driver has been suspended from the platform as an immediate action upon receiving the complaint," said the company’s spokesperson adding that Ola has urged the victim to lodge a formal police complaint and ensured full support from its part.