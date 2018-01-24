Woman complains her Aadhaar was linked to 9 mobile numbers, UIDAI replies, at least you know now!

Unique Identity Authority of India, the body which issues Aadhaar, had a strange reply in store for a woman who complained that her Aadhaar was linked to nine mobile numbers without her knowledge.

The woman who goes by the name of P R D and tweets from Twitter handle @PRIYARD said on January 16, “The biggest shock of my life!!! Went to an Airtel store to get AADHAAR linked to the single mobile number I have been using since 2000. Was told there are 9 connections already linked to my AADHAAR!”

UIDAI replied that at least the holders know now that how many numbers are linked to their Aadhaar. The body suggested the woman that she should contact the mobile company or TRAI signalling their incapability to do anything.



At least the Aadhaar holder knows how many mobiles are linked to his/her Aadhaar number. In such cases one can complain against the mobile company to TRAI or TERM cell of DOT for fraudulently issuing SIM against their Aadhaar Number. 1/3

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 21, 2018

“At least the Aadhaar holder knows how many mobiles are linked to his/her Aadhaar number. In such cases one can complain against the mobile company to TRAI or TERM cell of DOT for fraudulently issuing SIM against their Aadhaar Number,” UIDAI said on Sunday.

Later, in another tweet, on Sunday after the woman tweeted that she was contacted by Airtel, UIDAI said that they also had a talk with Airtel and given the “urgency of the matter” asked for her Airtel mobile number and other details like the Airtel service centre where she visited.



We had a conversation with Airtel. They confirmed that they contacted you and you told them to contact you after 25 Jan. 1/2 @PMOIndia @OfficeOfRSP @rajeev_mp @FinMinIndia @MirrorNow — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 21, 2018





Considering the urgency of the matter, pls share your Airtel mob. no. and other details like the Airtel service centre where you visited for linking/ verification of your mobile no. This will help in nabbing the culprits. 2/2 @ceo_uidai @ndtv

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 21, 2018

Bharti Airtel, on Sunday, in a reply to the woman’s tweet confirmed that there was only one connection in her name and no number linked to her Aadhaar.

“Thank you for your patience. We confirm that there is only one connection in your name. No mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number. We will resolve your concern as per our discussion with you,” the company said in a tweet.



Thank you for your patience. We confirm that there is only one connection in your name. No mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number. We will resolve your concern as per our discussion with you. Thank you, Nitin — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) January 22, 2018





Alright! So an update....

1. I went to an Airtel store to try my luck again this afternoon although i was asked by Airtel to wait for some days.

2. I was able to successfully add and attach my Aadhaar number to my mobile.

1/n https://t.co/gJjRJhVSlz

— P R D (@PRIYARD) January 23, 2018

Finally, the woman was successfully able to link her mobile number to Aadhaar on Tuesday.