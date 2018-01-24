App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 24, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woman complains her Aadhaar was linked to 9 mobile numbers, UIDAI replies, at least you know now!

UIDAI had a strange reply in store to a woman who complained that her Aadhaar was linked to nine mobile numbers without her knowledge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Unique Identity Authority of India, the body which issues Aadhaar, had a strange reply in store for a woman who complained that her Aadhaar was linked to nine mobile numbers without her knowledge.

The woman who goes by the name of P R D and tweets from Twitter handle @PRIYARD said on January 16, “The biggest shock of my life!!! Went to an Airtel store to get AADHAAR linked to the single mobile number I have been using since 2000. Was told there are 9 connections already linked to my AADHAAR!”

UIDAI replied that at least the holders know now that how many numbers are linked to their Aadhaar. The body suggested the woman that she should contact the mobile company or TRAI signalling their incapability to do anything.

“At least the Aadhaar holder knows how many mobiles are linked to his/her Aadhaar number. In such cases one can complain against the mobile company to TRAI or TERM cell of DOT for fraudulently issuing SIM against their Aadhaar Number,” UIDAI said on Sunday.

Later, in another tweet, on Sunday after the woman tweeted that she was contacted by Airtel, UIDAI said that they also had a talk with Airtel and given the “urgency of the matter” asked for her Airtel mobile number and other details like the Airtel service centre where she visited.

related news



Bharti Airtel, on Sunday, in a reply to the woman’s tweet confirmed that there was only one connection in her name and no number linked to her Aadhaar.

“Thank you for your patience. We confirm that there is only one connection in your name. No mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number. We will resolve your concern as per our discussion with you,” the company said in a tweet.

Finally, the woman was successfully able to link her mobile number to Aadhaar on Tuesday.

tags #Aadhaar #Airtel #India #UIDAI

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.