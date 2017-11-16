App
Nov 15, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Woman abducted, gang-raped in moving car in Kanpur

She was walking on the roadside, when an SUV approached her and two youths, hailing from her native village, offered her a ride, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 23-year-old woman was today allegedly abducted from the Jhakarkati bus stop in Kanpur and raped by five people in a moving car, police said.

The woman had reached Kanpur from Ahmedabad and had gone to the bus stop early morning to take a bus for her village in Hamirpur, station house officer said.

There were three more men inside the vehicle who pulled the woman inside and drove off, the official added.

The woman was raped by the men and thrown at a secluded place here, Singh said.

She was taken to a district hospital where the doctors confirmed the sexual assault, he said.

A case has been registered on charges of abduction and gang-rape, he said, adding investigation into the matter was on and efforts were being made to establish the identities of the accused who have not been arrested so far.

