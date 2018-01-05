With Winter Session coming to a close, triple talaq bill may get pushed to Budget Session

With only one day left for the Winter Session of Parliament to draw to a close, there seems to be no visible decision on triple talaq in the immediate horizon. Disagreements between the Government and the Opposition have resulted in multiple delays and whether or not the triple talaq bill needs to be sent to a select committee of Rajya Sabha is still a matter of contention.

So it would be safe to assume that the triple talaq bill, officially known as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, will get rolled over to the Budget Session of Parliament, which is expected to begin shortly after the Winter Session concludes. The fate of the bill will hang in balance as the opposition’s demand to refer the Bill to a select committee was denied by the treasury benches on Wednesday.

What’s interesting is that despite having given rise to a raging debate, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28 and did not encounter any resistance before coming to the upper house of Parliament.

What is the stalemate about?

While the Opposition maintained that bill could only be passed if the desired changes are made, the Government doesn’t seem willing to blink, having allowed the Opposition a political victory by choosing to send the bill to a select committee instead of agreeing to the proposed changes.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley even contended that the Opposition seeking to send the bill to a Select Committee was against the rules.

On its part, the Congress suggested that the face-off could be resolved if the Government agreed to make provisions for providing financial aid to Muslim women divorced through instant triple talaq, and their families, after their husbands were sent to jail.

Congress member Anand Sharma and TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Roy wanted their resolutions for referring the bill to a select committee, which they had moved on Wednesday, to be taken up before any other listed business.

The entire Opposition, particularly the Congress, TMC and the Samajwadi Party, insisted that the bill and the related resolutions for referring it to a select committee be taken up first. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of the ruling NDA, had also backed the Opposition’s demand.

What changes is the Opposition seeking?

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad suggested that the government should include a provision in the bill that would take care of the financial needs of divorced Muslim women and their children.

"We are in favour of the bill but we are opposed to the provision of imprisonment of the husbands. Who will take care of the family? "Who is going to take care of the expenses of children... Government is not worried about that. Let the government say it will take care. We will accept if the government bears the expenses of the family till the husbands are imprisoned," he said and urged the government to accept the suggestion.