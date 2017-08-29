With 3 days left to link Aadhaar with PAN, here's all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

The government has mandated tax payers to link Aadhaar with PAN card before August 31.

According to a Supreme Court ruling, a citizen having both Aadhaar and PAN has to mandatorily link the two. PAN cards that are not linked to Aadhaar will become invalid, thereby, adding to the difficulties faced while filing taxes in future.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on August 11 had informed the Lok Sabha that the government has not fixed any time frame to complete the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

Here are various ways to link your Aadhaar with PAN:

> Link them online on this link: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Taxpayers first need to register on the Income tax website. Once registered, follow the steps listed below to link the two IDs:

Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing portal with your user id and password.

Step 2: Click on the Link Aadhaar option.

Step 3: Fill in the required details.

If the details match, your Aadhaar will be linked with PAN.

> Link via SMS

The Income Tax Department had earlier described that the unique identity numbers of an individual can be linked to PAN card by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161.

> Link them on the Income Tax Dept's App

The Income Tax Department developed an app with smartphone and desktop versions, called "Aaykar Setu", for taxpayers where they can link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar and pay their taxes.

The app users can select the option to link their Aadhaar with PAN card.

> Fill the form

The taxpayers can manually link their Aadhaar with PAN by filing a one-page form available at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centres.

An individual will have to mention both PAN and Aadhaar numbers, the spelling of the names mentioned on them and then give a signed declaration that the Aadhaar number provided in the application form has "not been provided" by them for the purpose of linking it with "any other PAN".