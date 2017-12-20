With 2G Scam verdict out on Thursday, here's a recap of what has happened so far

On Thursday, a special CBI court in Delhi will announce its verdict on the Spectrum 2G case, ending nearly 6 years of wait for a closure. The court's decision will also be a judgement on the then telecom minister A Raja, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi.

The CBI, led by Vinod Rai, had filed its first charge sheet in 2010 in a case relating to the inconsistencies in issuing licences and allocating 2G spectrum.

A Raja, former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, and 12 others were involved in this scam.

The Telecom Ministry has been blamed for changing the rules and the eligibility criteria multiple times before the auction, as the cut-off date for the auction was decided by the ministry.

The licences have been believed to be issued on a First Come First Served (FCFS) Policy, which was not clearly defined. Adding to this, it was sold at 2001 prices, and the not 2008 prices, which was the current year at that time.

The report revealed that the 2G spectrum licences had been issued to telcos at underestimated prices which led to a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.

It is believed that Swan Telecom, among the nine companies which were involved in the bidding process, did not meet the eligibility criteria and got the licence for Rs 1537 crore. The nine companies paid DoT only Rs 10,772 crore for 2G licences.

Also, it pointed that the licences were issued to ineligible applicants. The facts, it said, were not disclosed; false documents were submitted and fraudulent means were used to get licences.

The report also said that the licence owners, in turn, sold a major share of their stakes to Indian or foreign firms at a high premium within a short period of time.

The premium earned by these new operators to the telecom sector was actually stated to be 2G's accurate value.

If the gaps did not exist, these profits could have been earned by the government.