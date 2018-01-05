Parliament Winter Session — 24 legislative bills introduced, 9 passed by both Houses

In the shortest Winter Session of the Parliament that came to an end on Friday, 24 legislative Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha out of which nine were passed by both the Houses.

The Parliament had listed 25 Bills for consideration and passing, 14 Bills for introduction, consideration and passing and one Bill was listed for withdrawal in the winter session.

Some of the important Bills passed in both the Houses include National Bank for Agriculture And Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017, Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 and Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Out of the 15 new Bills introduced, three Bills— Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017 — were passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, which recorded 78 percent productivity during the session, 17 Bills including Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017, Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017 were passed during the Winter Session.

Rajya Sabha recorded 54 percent productivity. It passed nine Bills that were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Even though the controversial Triple Talaq Bill was passed in the lower house, the fate of the Bill continues to hang in balance as the Upper House witnessed an uproar between the government and the opposition whether or not to refer it to a Select Committee.

The Winter Session also witnessed important discussions on the state of economy, investment climate and job creation in the country and the need to address the challenge of rising unemployment, excessively high levels of air pollution in Delhi and natural calamities in various parts of the country with special reference to cyclone.

The recent Bhima-Koregaon protests that spread across Maharashtra and Gujarat as well as fire at Kamala Mills complex issues were also taken up during the session.