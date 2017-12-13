Winter session of UP legislature to begin tomorrow

The brief Winter Session of the UP Legislative Assembly will commence tomorrow and the nine- month-old Yogi Adityanath government is likely to table the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal on December 18 and the UPCOCA Bill.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit today held an all-party meeting in which he requested members to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House.

"Members of all the parties should present their views and issues in a dignified and polite way," Dixit said while addressing the meeting.

He said in a democracy there are differences, debates, agreements and disagreements which strengthen it. It's the duty of both ruling and opposition parties to strengthen democracy, Dixit added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government was committed to run the House with maximum discussions and constructive debates.

"We are ready to work for the problems of the people and constructive discussions are welcome. All of us have the agenda to work for the people," he said.

At the meeting, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, Congress legislative party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, BSP leader Lalji Verma and others agreed to cooperate for smooth conduct of the House.

According to the tentative agenda, the session is likely to have seven sittings during which the first supplementary budget of the current fiscal (2017-18) and some important bills are likely to be tabled.

The supplementary grants are likely to be tabled in the House by Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal on December 18.

The session comes soon after the ruling BJP's impressive performance in the civic body polls. Leaders from opposition parties will meet to draft a strategy for pinning down the government in both the houses especially on issues like law and order, problems of farmers and steep hike in power tariff.

They will also be drawing the attention of the government on the alleged step-motherly treatment to the leaders of opposition parties.

Leader of Opposition and senior Samajwadi Party MLA Ram Govind Choudhury said the opposition will unitedly chalk out its strategy.

"We will expose the government before the people and seek answers over unfulfilled promises which the BJP and its leaders have been evading," Chaudhary claimed.