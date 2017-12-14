Winter Session of Parliament — Too much to do, too little time

Several agendas are lined up for the shortest Winter Session of Parliament in nearly two decades that will get underway on December 15 and conclude on January 5.

In just 14 scheduled sittings, the government has to look at a long-list of agendas to be undertaken in the session, which includes 25 Bills for consideration and passing, 14 Bills for introduction, consideration and passing and one Bill for withdrawal.

The list of agendas for the upcoming session includes important Bills on issues such as triple talaq, constituting a commission for socially and educationally backward classes, and recently introduced Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.

The legislation aims to put an end to the practice of instant talaq and give a woman the right to seek maintenance from her husband, in the case of triple talaq or talaq-ebiddat, before a magistrate’s court under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

The FRDI Bill, which aims to tackle insolvency, purportedly allows failing banks to use depositors’ money to cut losses will also be taken up in the winter session. The Bill aims to establish a Resolution Corporation to monitor financial firms, anticipate the risk of failure, take corrective action, and resolve them in case of such failure.

Also Read — FRDI Bill: Govt will fully protect public deposits, says FM Jaitley

The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 to grant constitutional status to NCBC will again be on tables in the Lok Sabha. Similarly, various Bills including voting rights to NRIs, protecting rights of transgenders will be discussed during this session.

Various amendments will be made to the existing laws on companies regarding subsidiaries, remuneration of management, and independent directors.

The NDA-led government also hopes to take up the existing laws on the payment of gratuity and the limit of overtime work hours under the labour reforms, as well as a number of agendas in the education sector including required amendments in the Right to Education Act.

The government also hopes to table a Bill providing a right to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to apply for Indian citizenship.

With their plate full for the winter session, less time and opposition's plans to corner the government over GST glitches, demonetisation and alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal it is hard to say whether or not, the government will be able to discuss all these agendas.

The government had earlier faced criticism for postponing the session to avoid an overlap with the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, however, it justified the decision by saying that the previous governments have done the same in the past.