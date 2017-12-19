Winter Session of Parliament: Here's what is on the agenda today

Moneycontrol News

Parliament will hold its third sitting of the Winter Session on Tuesday, where the Companies Bill, Indian Institutes of Management Bill and Indian Institutes of Petroleum and Energy are expected to be taken up for consideration.

Various amendments will be made to the existing laws on companies (The Companies Act 2013) regarding subsidiaries, remuneration of management, and independent directors.

Another Bill, Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, to declare the Indian Institutes of Management as institutions of national importance and allows a grant of degrees will also be considered. Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar will take up the matter.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move the 2017 Indian Institute

of Petroleum and Energy Bill that establishes the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy and declares the institute as an institution of national importance.

Apart from these Bills, various papers will be tabled from different departments including Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and others.

Various reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will be laid on the table, under clause (1) of article 151 of the Constitution.

As many as 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women with the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, are expected to be placed in the shortest Winter Session of Parliament.

The winter session, which began last Friday, will have 14 sittings. The session will come to an end on January 5.