Will urge Karnataka to release water for T'gana: Reddy

Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy today said he would request Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release water from reservoirs in the state to meet drinking water needs in Telangana.

Reddy said either a party delegation would meet Siddaramaiah, who also belongs to Congress, or he would speak to him on the matter.

Reddy had written a letter earlier to Siddaramaiah seeking release of water from Karnataka's reservoirs.

Talking about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao being chosen for an award related to agriculture, Reddy alleged that Rao does not deserve the award as he has "pushed the farming community in Telangana into a crisis" by not effectively implementing the promise of farm loan waiver and not providing MSP to farmers.