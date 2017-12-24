App
Dec 24, 2017 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will move HC against Lalu Prasad's conviction: Tejashwi

Meanwhile, the BJP in Jharkhand said Prasad's conviction proved that those involved in corruption would not get off scot-free

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav today said his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's conviction in a second fodder scam case was a "conspiracy" against their family and they would move the Jharkhand High Court against the special CBI court's verdict.

The RJD was not worried and it would fight against any such conspiracy, he said.

"It is a conspiracy against Laluji and his family. We will move the High Court and we are confident that we will get justice there," he told reporters here.

"The RJD is not a weak party. It will not be weakened by Lalu Prasad's conviction. All RJD workers are our leaders and we can carry on the party affairs even when Laluji will be in judicial custody," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Jharkhand said Prasad's conviction proved that those involved in corruption would not get off scot-free.

BJP state unit general secretary Dipak Prakash rubbished allegations that there was a political conspiracy behind Prasad's conviction.

Prasad must understand it was a conspiracy of the Congress as the entire fodder scam came out during its rule and the inquiry and trial were also conducted by the Congress governments, he said.

"The CBI court order in the Deoghar fodder scam case proved that anybody involved in corruption will not be spared and so the people in politics must maintain probity," he said.

tags #India #Lalu Prasad #Politics

