App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will leave govt with no choice but to pass Women's Reservation Bill: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the All India Mahila Congress-organised "I am Courage" event, he said that the Congress would build pressure on the ruling party for an early passage of the Women's Reservation Bill or the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi said that the party would leave the Centre with no choice but to ensure the passage of a Bill which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and hinted at major changes within the party organisation in favour of them.

Addressing the All India Mahila Congress-organised "I am Courage" event, he said that the Congress would build pressure on the ruling party for an early passage of the Women's Reservation Bill or the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

Gandhi, who will formally take over as the Congress president later this week, said as the party "don't have a woman president anymore, we have to compensate for that".

He said that the party had exerted pressure on the government for bringing pro-people changes in the Goods and Services Tax, which he had earlier described as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'.

related news

"The same way we will give a clear message to the government that it will have to bring women reservation. The Congress party will not give any choice to it. We will fulfil the role of the opposition party in doing so," he said.

This was Gandhi's first address at a public function after being elected the Congress president.

He said he has done so since he accorded importance to women, who will have to play an important role in spreading the Congress ideology across the country.

Gandhi said on one hand is the ideology of the BJP and the RSS, where women have no role and cannot enter their functions, while on the other side is the Congress ideology.

Hinting at a larger role for women in the Congress party, he said, "I have come here to give one clear message that the biggest change in the party will be for women."

Gandhi's comments for a bigger role for women in the party came amid speculation that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also play some active political role in the party under his leadership.

"We have to work on transforming the Congress party and a fundamental part of that transformation, in my mind, is going to be the role of women in the Congress party at every single level. There is a central difference between the people we fight, between the BJP and us," he said while narrating how women were around Mahatma Gandhi and never seen at RSS events.

The Congress president-elect said there should be a road map for the coming times and will have to systematically and actively prepare women at every level in the party to contest elections and ensure they have their representation.

"We have to mention Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji who has pushed your agenda, sometimes silently but mostly openly and she has helped push a number of women forward. Unfortunately we don't have a woman president anymore. So we have to compensate for that and see woman chief ministers in states. We will work on that together," he said.

Gandhi also lauded the Congress general secretary and secretaries in Gujarat, who launched a vigorous campaign in the state and connected very well with the workers and the people of the state, and said their act needs to be replicated in other states too.

"I have seen the way the merger of the Congress state unit and people of Gujarat, I want such work to be replicated in every state - respect public and hear them out and together systematically contest elections," he said.

He also also lauded the role of Sheila Dikshit as the Delhi chief minister for many years for which the party respects her, but who had to suffer a "nasty and untruthful" campaign against her.

Among others who were present at the function include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union ministers Anand Sharma and and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and former union minister Mohsina Kidwai inaugurated the "I am Courage" workshop today.

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #Women's Reservation Bill

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.