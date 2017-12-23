App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will decide soon on exemption of speed governors for cabs: Maha govt to HC

A division bench of justices S M Kemkar and R G Ketkar was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Taximen's Union challenging the government's decision ordering installation of speed governors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government today told the Bombay High Court that it would soon take a decision on granting exemption to certain models of taxis from the requirement of fitting speed governors till the time the equipment is not available in the market.

A division bench of justices S M Kemkar and R G Ketkar was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Taximen's Union challenging the government's decision ordering installation of speed governors.

The court had earlier this month directed the Union government to consider a letter issued to it by the state government raising the issue of non-availability of speed governors and take appropriate decision.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the central government, today told the high court that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a letter to the state government saying it was empowered to exempt certain models of vehicles from the requirement.

"The Motor Vehicles Act empowers state governments to exempt specific models of vehicles from the requirement of fitment of speed governor till the time the same are made available at competitive rates," the letter said.

The state's lawyer informed the high court that the government would take a decision in the matter in four weeks, following which the bench disposed of the petition.

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.