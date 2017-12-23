Will decide future course of action after studying 2G verdict: CBI

The CBI today said it would study the special court verdict on the 2G spectrum scam case and then decide the future course of action.

Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Fifteen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.

"We are yet to receive the complete judgement. We will study it, take legal opinion and decide future course of action," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.