Will Budget 2018 fulfill the wish of the corporates?

Sanjay Kumar and Anita Nair

This year’s Budget will probably be the shortest Budget in length, at least on the revenue part. With GST having been implemented since July 2017 there will be no budgetary announcements on excise and central sales tax. Proposals on indirect tax will mostly include Customs-related changes. Direct tax would thus cover a large part of revenue related budgetary pronouncements. Challenges before the Finance Minister would be on how to sew up all the promises made by the government during its four years of existence. An uncertainty of the outcome of next year’s general elections would also weigh heavily on this year’s pronouncements. Given the competing demands and aspirations, it will not be as simple a task for the Finance Minister as is often made out to be. Would the overarching objective of the government to ‘transform, energize and clean’ India be achieved and continue to take India on a fast growth trajectory, is something to be watched for?

The international economic situation does not raise any concern, rather exudes optimism as advanced economies such as Europe and the US have shown signs of an uptick in growth. No doubt this may be a good sign for an overall global demand of goods and services but it would also put demand pressure on oil and other commodities and that may not augur well for India which is largely an importer of commodities and certainly oil. This would put India’s fiscal position under strain.

Surely, external investment flows would also sustain as India continues to be a growth story - having its rank of Ease of Doing Business improving from 132 to 100 would certainly help. Having briefly analysed the overall scenario, it will be prudent to look at the possible big-ticket direct taxes pronouncements. Different surveys and discussions are dominated by an expectation that the corporate tax rate may see a reduction to 25%, from the present 34% (including surcharge and cess), if we do not include dividend distribution tax.

The expectation is because the government in its first Budget had announced that the corporate tax rate would be brought down to 25%, and since this is probably the last full year of Budget for this government, it may seek to fulfil its own promise. The expectation gets a further boost from the reduction in corporate tax in many countries which are investing in India. Large investing countries such as the US are likely to have a rate of 21%; the UK and some Asian countries such as Singapore and China, already have rates of 19%, 17% and 25%, respectively. Businesses feel that even if the ease of doing business may have improved and there is a cost advantage, the tax rate gap will not be able to change the cost-benefit ratio in favour of India.

Concerns of the government, despite realizing that it is time to reduce the tax rate, may arise due to not so favourable corporate tax collections up to third quarter of this year. On nominal terms it is about 12% over the previous year, clearly pointing out that the elasticity of tax collections with respect to GDP is about 0.8. This does not portend well overall. The government had removed certain exemptions, in line with the roadmap outlined in its first Budget, but it seems that the effective tax rate has not moved up from its previous position of 22%. With tax rate reduction, the government may argue, it will go down further!

Another argument that the government may make is that reduction in the corporate tax rate to 25% in Budget 2015-16 for new manufacturing companies incorporated on or after 1 March 2016, has already been implemented and benefits up to 95% of the corporates. Also, certain specified small enterprises whose turnover for the financial year 2014-15 does not exceed five crore rupees enjoy reduced corporate tax rate of 29%, in line with Make-in-India objective. So probably, a large number of companies already enjoy reduced tax rates – lower than 33%.

This argument of the government may not be out of place. But it is also equally important to demonstrate to the world through a direct announcement in the Budget. It would also be important to point out that large companies generate a far more investible surplus which may give an impetus to economic growth.

Dividend Distribution tax & Minimum Alternate tax

Two issues other than corporate tax rate which is also being debated are dividend distribution rate and minimum alternative tax. Dividend distribution tax (DDT) at the rate of 15% is imposed on profits distributed by the companies and this makes dividend income exempt in the hands of shareholders.

The expectation of a reduction in rates of dividend distribution tax (DDT) is aligned to the expectation of lower corporate tax rates. A reduction in the DDT rate to 10% from the current 15%, coupled with a 5% cut in the corporate tax rate would be a very welcome move.

A leeway has been provided to a domestic holding company that dividend distribution tax is not required to be paid on dividends paid to its shareholders to the extent it has received dividends from a subsidiary company on which DDT has been paid by the subsidiary. As the current provision does not completely mitigate the cascading effect of DDT in case of inter-corporate receipt and distribution of dividend, it will provide great respite to taxpayers if the scope of the present provision is widened to cover all dividends received on which DDT has been paid irrespective of percentage of shareholding.

Present minimum alternate rate (MAT) rate (18.5%) is around 67% of the corporate tax rate (30%). So, if the tax rate is reduced, MAT would be required to be lowered in the same proportion. This will bring MAT rate to 16.5%. In fact, a case can also be made out for further reduction in MAT rates on the basis that MAT was introduced to tax companies that had book profits but did not pay taxes on account of tax exemptions and reliefs. With the phasing out of various exemptions and reliefs, the incidence of MAT may also be reduced. On a related note, it may be mentioned that in the recently announced US tax reforms, Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) which is akin to MAT, has been abolished.

It is also anticipated that the Budget will provide further clarity on the amendments introduced in MAT provisions pursuant to Ind AS. Considering that these provisions are in the nascent stage, clarity would provide ease in implementation as well as computation under MAT. While on the issue of MAT, general insurance companies may also be exempted from the applicability of MAT to provide parity with Life insurance companies.

Mergers and acquisitions-growing inorganically

Indian corporates have witnessed several cases of inorganic growth through acquisitions in recent times including mergers among erstwhile competitors as part of the consolidation of market positions. Although tax may not be a key driver in such deals, it undeniably a significant factor in any deal.

Outbound mergers (i.e. merger of an Indian company with a foreign company) are also permitted effective April 2017. However, such mergers may not qualify as tax neutral mergers in the absence of specific provisions in the income tax law for the recently permitted outbound mergers and may reduce the attractiveness of such mergers. Thus a closer look at the provisions relating to mergers and acquisitions would go a long way in contributing to the ease of doing business without needing to worry about unnecessary litigation on account of ambiguity surrounding the relevant provisions.

It is also interesting to note that the mergers and acquisitions space in the recent past has been abuzz with deals in the start-up ecosystem. Startup India initiative of the government currently provides a tax break to a start-up for three years only. Experience shows that start-ups are often based on novel or niche business models which most often require a period longer than three years for the business to break-even. It would be ideal if the tax break is extended to five years so as to meet the objective to encourage entrepreneurship in India. Further, in view of the expectation of lower corporate tax rates, a further boost may be provided to start-ups by providing a further lower corporate tax rate of say 21-22% for a limited period (maybe, 5 years) subject to some performance-linked and other conditions.

Special Economic Zones need a relook

The Special Economic Zones policy was announced in 2000 with the objective of making such zones an engine for economic growth, supported by quality infrastructure and an attractive fiscal package and single window clearance.

However, almost two decades down the line, SEZs have failed to deliver the same results as, say their Chinese counterparts. As reported by the Commerce Ministry, some of the impediments that hamper the complete success of SEZ are limited dispersion across the country of SEZs, unavailability of land for the projects, operational issues etc. Apart from these logistical and infrastructural issues, the levy of MAT on SEZs acted as a further dampener.

Just as SEZs have played a vital role in contributing to China’s success story, it is the need of the hour that the government conducts a holistic review of the SEZ policies from various perspectives - infrastructural, locational, concessions, regulations, ease of doing business as well as tax (both income tax as well as indirect taxes) to realize their full potential.

Another area closely aligned to SEZs is that of India’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) in the GIFT city which strives to compete with established financial centres such as Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, etc. As the GIFT city is in a nascent stage, more remains to be desired in terms of the tax concessions currently being provided viz. increase in the tax holiday period and reduction in the MAT rate to make GIFT city globally competitive as well as clarifying certain ambiguities or gaps in relation to the tax and regulatory framework.

Though there may be more changes, if some of the above are part of the FM’s pronouncements, it could get the epithet of a dream Budget from corporates. But let us wait for what actually unfurls.