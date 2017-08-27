App
Aug 26, 2017 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wikileaks hints Aadhaar data may have been compromised by CIA

However, official sources from the government have denied the claim.

Moneycontrol News

In a report published Thursday, a geopolitics-focused magazine has claimed, quoting a Wikileaks report, that the company that provided equipment to record biometric data for Aadhaar may have compromised the sensitive data.

Wikileaks said that CIA is using tools devised by US-based technology provider Cross Match Technologies to spy. Cross Match is one of the first Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) approved supplier of biometric solutions for Aadhaar data collection. UIDAI is the statutory body overseeing the data procurement for Aadhaar.

Official sources from the government, however, denied the claim, according to Times of India report.

Government officials said that the claimed ‘leak’ is not possible as vendors receive data in an encrypted form which is then transferred to Aadhaar servers. "The reports do not have any basis in fact. Aadhaar data is safely encrypted and is not accessible to any other agency," the ToI report quoted official sources as saying.

Watch||How Aadhaar Will Transform India In The Future 

Wikileaks on Friday had tweeted: “Has the CIA already stolen India's #Aadhaar database?” linking to an article in Great Game India article. Great Game India was first to do a story on it describing “How CIA Spies Access India’s Biometric Aadhaar Database.”

“The OTS (Office of Technical Services), a branch within the CIA, has a biometric collection system that is provided to liaison services around the world -- with the expectation for sharing of the biometric takes collected on the systems. But this 'voluntary sharing' obviously does not work or is considered insufficient by the CIA, because ExpressLane is a covert information collection tool that is used by the CIA to secretly exfiltrate data collections from such systems provided to liaison services,” Wikileaks wrote on its website. It further describes how ExpressLane processes the spy work for CIA.

tags #Aadhaar #CIA #India #UIDAI

