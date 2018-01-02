App
Jan 02, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Vijay Gokhale? India's new foreign secretary is an expert on China

Gokhale will succeed current foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, whose extended tenure is scheduled to end on January 28.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former ambassador to China and incumbent economic relations secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale has been appointed India’s next foreign secretary, the highest post for a diplomat in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Gokhale will succeed current foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, whose extended tenure is scheduled to end on January 28.

A 1981-batch Indian Foreign service officer, Gokhale is the senior-most serving IFS officer after Jaishankar at the moment. He is considered an expert on China and is proficient in the use of Mandarin.

Gokhale’s knowledge of Mandarin and China proved useful when he was handling the Doklam crisis along with Jaishankar and National Security Advisor AK Doval.

This experience of his is perfectly suited for the job he is about to take up, considering China’s growing ambitions posing a threat to India’s security interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Known for his low profile and firm decisions, Gokhale is the only IFS officer to have served as India’s representative in both Taiwan and China.

In fact, before being appointed ambassador to China, Gokhale handled the MEA’s East Asia division, which covers India’s ties with China, Japan, Mongolia, Taiwan, North Korea and South Korea.

tags #India

