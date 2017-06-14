Who does the Prime Minister want as President? Find out by June 23

Moneycontrol News

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will announce its presidential candidate by June 23, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The announcement will happen just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for his visit to the US.

The notification for the election will be issued on Wednesday while the last date for filing nominations is June 28. The election is scheduled for July 17.

According to the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which leads the alliance is looking for someone who subscribes to the RSS ideology. Party president Amit Shah had earlier this week formed a three-member panel comprising Home minister Rajnath Singh, Finance minister Arun Jaitley and Urban Development minister M Venkaiah Naidu to discuss the candidates with other parties.

The panel will meet NDA partners such as Shiv Sena and other parties such as Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), YSR Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to garner support.

Among the possible NDA candidates include Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu, External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

For the opposition, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav are believed to be in the running.