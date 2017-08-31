What can I do for clean India? PM seeks suggestions from citizens via 1 cr essays by Sept 8

Moneycontrol News

The Centre has set a target to receive one crore essays on Clean India by September 8 from students, paramilitary personnel and general public as part of PM Narendra Modi's initiative for New India by 2022, reported Economic Times.

Earlier this month, the Centre had written letters to all states that the target for essays will be a "conservative estimate". The best entries will be awarded at three levels namely district, state and national on October 2.

Several ministries and organisations like the department of school education and literacy, the ministry of home affairs, the department of youth affairs, the National Cadets Corps (NCC) are encouraging people to write an essay of about 250 words on the topic 'What can I do for clean India'.

The general public is also being appealed to participate pro-actively and show involvement by sending their essays on the government portal MyGov.in.

“Active participation in large numbers for this will be successful only by availing your active leadership and close monitoring, it is crucial for creating a massive Swachhta awareness. Another aim is to get 50,000 paintings (restricted to Class 1-5 students only) and more than 50,000 short films of 2-3 minutes duration on the issue of cleanliness,” the letter read.

In the letter, the Centre has asked all the Ministries to ensure “qualitative participations”.