West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th results to be declared on May 30; check on wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12th result on May 30 on its official website - wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

The students can also check result of other private education websites like examresults.net/wb and www.jagranjosh.com

The exam results will be formally published by the Council President at 10 am and the results will be made available at 11 am post the announcement.

Here’s how you can check your result:

> Log on to the official websites - wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.> Click on ‘WB Board 12th Results 2017’ tab.> Enter details like roll number and date of birth.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future.

Students can check their result via SMS service. Here’s how:> SMS WB12 space SMS WB12 space 4SMS WB12 space

> SMS WB12 space<Rollnumber to 56263

The candidates can collect their WB Class 12th marksheets from their respective schools.

Nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exam this year.