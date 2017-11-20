West Bengal parties lash out at Centre over Aadhaar leakage

The political parties in West Bengal on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the leakage of Aadhaar card details and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately resign over the lapse.

"We have been saying this for the last few years that the way the government was pursuing this Aadhaar card system could pose a serious risk. But the government didn't pay any heed to it. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take moral responsibility and immediately resign," Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Manan said.

More than 200 central and state government websites publicly displayed details such as names and addresses of some Aadhaar beneficiaries, the Unique Identification Authority of India has said.

The Aadhaar issuing body said, in response to an RTI query, that it took note of the breach and got the data removed from those websites.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister and TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, "Mamata Banerjee has been saying it for the last few years that this Aadhaar system can cause serious problems and there are chances of leakage of information. Now we are seeing that the same thing has happened. The central government has to take responsibility for it."

Like demonetisation and hurried implementation of GST, the implementation of Aadhaar system was also flawed, he added.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Ashok Bhattacharya also echoed the views of TMC.

State BJP president and MLA Dilip Ghosh defended the central government. "In a country like India when a new system is being implemented there can be problems. We should not try to play politics over it."