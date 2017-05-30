West Bengal Board WBCHSE HS Result 2017 to be declared today at 10.30 am on wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2017 will be declared by West Bengal Board today at 10.30 am

Moneycontrol News

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary HS Class 12th Result 2017 today at 10.30 am on official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The WBCHSE confirmed this via a notification on its website a few days ago, saying the board would hold a press conference at 10 am today, likely to announce the toppers/merit list. WBCHSE HS Result 2017 would be made available on the websites at 10.30 am.

Along with the official websites, West Bengal Board has also tied up with a host of private websites to declare Class 12th Results.

Here’s how you can check your result:

> Log on to the official websites: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in > Click on ‘WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2017’ tab.> Enter details like roll number and date of birth.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future.

Students can check their result via SMS service also. Here’s how:> SMS WB12 space SMS WB12 space 4SMS WB12 space

> SMS WB12 space<Rollnumber to 56263

The candidates can collect their WB Class 12th mark sheets from their respective schools.

This year nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the WB HS 12th exam, which was held from March 15 to 19.

In 2016, a total of total 7,79,453 participated in the examination of which 6,79,453 were declared qualified. The total pass percentage was 83.56 percent, according to Jagranjosh.com.