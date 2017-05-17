West Bengal Board WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2017: To be declared at 2pm? Check out wbresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

Confusion continues to prevail over when the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) results will be declared, with some media reports saying the WB Board Class 12 results will be declared at 2 pm today.

However, other exam tracking websites such as Jagran Josh, India Results or Exam Results have not put out any confirmation and neither has the WBCHSE.

Jagran Josh is saying the results may come out in the last week of May.

If the results indeed get declared, here's a four-step guide to checking out your results.

Note down all your exam details in advance and keep them ready. These details will be required to advance the result checking process.To make things simple students can follow six simple steps to check their grades:

1. Follow two links to check results- www.wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification where results are announced.

4. Enter your roll number and other credentials required and hit 'Submit'. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download a copy of the results and take a print.

Examination for Class 12 were held between March 15 and 29. Close to 8 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Last year, the results were declared on May 16, 2016.