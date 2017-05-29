West Bengal Board WBCHSE Class 12 HS results 2017 to be declared on May 30 at 10.30 am on wbresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the higher secondary HS Class 12th result 2017 on May 30 at 10.30 am on its official website - wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

The students can also check result of other private education websites like examresults.net/wb and www.jagranjosh.com

The exam results will be formally published by the Council President at 10 am and the results will be made available on the site soon after.

Here’s how you can check your result:

> Log on to the official websites - wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.> Click on ‘WB Board 12th Results 2017’ tab.> Enter details like roll number and date of birth.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future.

Students can check their result via SMS service also. Here’s how:> SMS WB12 space SMS WB12 space 4SMS WB12 space

> SMS WB12 space<Rollnumber to 56263

The candidates can collect their WB Class 12th marksheets from their respective schools.

This year nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the WB HS 12th exam conducted from 15 to 19 March.

In 2016, a total of total 7,79,453 participated in the examination of which 6,79,453 were declared qualified. The total pass percentage was 83.56 percent, according to Jagranjosh.com.