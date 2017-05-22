App
May 22, 2017 10:43 AM IST |

WBBSE may declare Madhyamik Pariksha results 2017 in last week of May

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Madhyamik Pariksha results 2017 in the last week of May, according to its official website – wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Madhyamik Pariksha results 2017 in the last week of May, according to its official website – wbresults.nic.in.

Various media reports also referred to posts quoting an official as saying both WBBSE class 10 results and class 12 results will be put out in the last week.

The class 10th Madhyamik examination was conducted from February 22 to March 3.

How to check the results:

> Log on to the official website – wbresults.nic.in
> Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Examination 2017
> Enter the roll or registration number.
> Once you click submit, the results will be displayed on the screen.> Take a printout of the result for future use.

