App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 18, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal BJP celebrates party victory in Gujarat and Himachal

The party workers and supporters were seen dancing and smearing each other with 'gulaal' while celebarting the "historic day". Some were also carrying posters of party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP supporters celebrating the party's success in the state assembly elections outside the BJP headquarter, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
BJP supporters celebrating the party's success in the state assembly elections outside the BJP headquarter, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

BJP workers burst crackers and distributed sweets at the party's state headquarters here today to celebrate its victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

They began collecting outside the BJP office as trends showing the party leading in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were reported in the morning.

The party workers and supporters were seen dancing and smearing each other with 'gulaal' while celebarting the "historic day". Some were also carrying posters of party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is a historic day for all of us. We have defeated all sorts of canards that were spread against us. In the days to come the results of Gujarat and Himachal will also have an impact in Bengal politics," BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said.

related news

Ghosh said Bengal cannot remain untouched from the "BJP wave" in the country.

The BJP inched towards a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat assembly polls, and was set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, tightening the party's grip over the country's politics with general elections only 18 months away.

According to Election Commission tally at 5 p.m., the BJP had won 70 seats and was leading in 29 for a possible total of 99 in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

The Congress won 62 and was leading in 15 for a possible total of 77, compared to 61 previously.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 17 seats and was ahead in 27 seats while the ruling Congress won 10 and was ahead in 11 in the 68-member house. A majority will come with 35 seats. In the outgoing house, Congress had 36 seats, and BJP 26.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.