Well-governed state 'only guarantee' against militancy: JK BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP said that a well-governed state was the "only guarantee" against militancy, days after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asserted insurgency cannot be wiped out by killing militants alone.

BJP spokesperson S S Bijral said Mufti's assertion was a "virtual statement of truth," but he added that the "globally-established fact" that a "well-governed state is the only guarantee against militancy" calls for a careful reading.

At a police training school in Kathua on November 29, Mufti had said that militancy "cannot be wiped out by killing militants alone. We need to understand the reason and the real problem behind militancy".

She had also called for a "humane approach" to tackle militancy.

Brijlal, whose party is a partner in the ruling coalition in Jammu and Kashmir, said the state was the "most corrupt Indian state with governance leaving a lot to be desired".

He said her message of "humane approach" was meant for the Indian security forces, who have killed nearly 200 militants in the Valley in 2017.

The BJP spokesperson said the militants in Kashmir "deserve the response they are receiving."

"Let there be no laxity in the resolve to end terrorism," he said.