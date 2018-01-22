App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 22, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WEF 2018: India sending the fourth largest contingent among all participating countries to Davos

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the opening address of the meeting on January 23 and has already boarded the flight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The annual meeting organised by the World Economic Forum in Davos this year is going to be attended by as many as 129 delegates and representatives from India. The country is sending the fourth largest contingent among all the countries attending the meeting.

The US with 780 delegates forms the largest group at the event, the UK with 266 comes second and the host country Switzerland will be represented by 233 countrymen.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the opening address of the meeting on January 23 and has already boarded the flight.

Earlier, along with Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was also supposed to attend the event, however, he later decided to give it a skip. He would instead be putting the finishing touches on the Union Budget due to be unveiled on February 1. Moneycontrol had earlier reported this in its exclusive report on Sunday.

Modi is still accompanied by a high-powered delegation which includes Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Apart from them, two ministers of state, two chief minister and various state-level minister are on the plane to Davos.

The event will be attended by many heads of states which include, besides Modi, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau. A record number of leaders from G7 and G20 countries are slated to participate in the event.

Infographic: Who's Going to Davos | Statista

Overall 3,000 participants across all stakeholder groups including public and private sectors, civil society, academia, media, and arts and culture from across 119 economies will be at Davos from January 23 to January 26.

Women participants comprise 21 percent of all the attendees while men represent 79 percent of all the participants.

The theme of this year’s meeting is ‘Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’.

