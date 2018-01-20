News Live: We will not screen Padmaavat in whole of Gujarat, says Director of Gujarat Multiplex Association

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
I-T Pune region crosses 75% of annual target
The Pune division of the Income Tax department has topped the country to cross 75 per cent of the annual collection target, reports PTI.
The region also leads the rest of the country in terms of overall growth in mop-up at 24.12 per cent year-on-year against the national average of 18 per cent as of January 16.
"This puts the Pune region on top across the country to reach 75 per cent of the budget estimate for the current fiscal year as of January 16," said principal chief commissioner of the region AC Shukla.
Declare Vivekananda, Netaji b'days as national holiday: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged the Centre to declare the birthdays of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as national holidays.
Banerjee said in a tweet that she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.
"Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons. I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays as national holidays," she tweeted.
Army jawan among three killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Three people, including an Army jawan, were killed and six injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu division for the third day today, reports PTI.
Nine persons have been killed so far in ceasefire violations over three days, police officials said.
An Army jawan was today killed after being hit by a bullet during cross-border firing in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, the officials said.
A defence spokesman identified the slain soldier as sepoy Mandeep Singh (23), a resident of Alampur village of Sangroor in Punjab.
We will not screen Padmaavat in whole of Gujarat, says Director of Gujarat Multiplex Association
We have decided not to screen the movie in whole of Gujarat. Everyone is scared, No multiplex wants to bear the loss. Why will we bear the loss,” Rakesh Patel, Director, Gujarat Multiplex Association told ANI.
The announcement comes despite Supreme Court's order of suspending the ban order by the four states of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Thursday.
India's entry into elite nuclear groups reaffirms its non-proliferation commitments: PM
India's entry into elite nuclear groups in the recent past has reaffirmed the country's strict non-proliferation commitments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.
His remarks come in the backdrop of India becoming a member of the 'Australia Group' (AG), a move that is expected to raise New Delhi's stature in the field of non-proliferation and also help it acquire critical technologies.
Pakistan raises Jadhav's case in UNSC debate on Afghanistan
Pakistan raked up the issue of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in the UN Security Council after it was accused by India, the US and Afghanistan, for providing safe havens to terrorists.
Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Maleeha Lodhi was responding to Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin who said Pakistan needs to change its "mindset" of differentiating between good and bad terrorists.
India urged the UN Security Council to focus on challenges posed by terrorism emanating from the safe havens from across the border.
US government shuts down, Trump blames Democrats
The US government officially shutdown today for the first time in five years after lawmakers failed to agree on a spending deal.
US President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown which comes exactly a year after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
The shutdown began at 12:01 am (local time) soon after the Senate rejected a short-term spending bill to keep federal government running.
The bill was passed by the House on Thursday.
Top lenders suspend accounts of major Bitcoin exchanges in India, list includes SBI, HDFC Bank
After several warnings issued by the Indian government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), now top banks including State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes bank have decided to suspend some accounts of major Bitcoin exchanges in India, reports Economic Times.
The decision was taken after the banks suspected dubious transactions. Banks have been mandated to file Suspicious Transaction Reports with the Financial Intelligence Unit in a time-bound manner.
US court imposes $5 mn penalty on Dr Reddy's over drug packaging
A federal court in the US today imposed a USD 5 million civil penalty on the North America subsidiary of India's Dr Reddy Laboratories for distributing prescription drugs in blister packs that were not child resistant, the Department of Justice said.
"Dr Reddy’s failed to ensure that children were protected from potentially harmful prescription drugs," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A Readler of the Justice Department's Civil Division.
2 bombs found in Bodh Gaya amid tight security for Dalai Lama
Two bombs were found from the Bodh Gaya pilgrimage centre following a small explosion-like sound amid stringent security measures in view of the Dalai Lama's stay, reports PTI.
The bombs were found from the vicinity of the Kalachakra ground during an intensive combing operation by a police team led by DIG (Patna Range) Vinay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patna Zone.