App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 16, 2017 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

We have to create our own Google, Facebook and Alibaba: Jayant Sinha

Indian entrepreneurs should develop products and services for domestic needs, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today urged Indian entrepreneurs to develop products and services that will solve "the problems of our very own".

India must create its own success stories on the lines of global giants such as Google, Alibaba or Tencent, he said.

"When we solve India's problems, we will solve world's problems as well. We should solve the problems of our very own," Sinha said, speaking at 'India Ideas Conclave 2017', organised by the India Foundation.

Indian entrepreneurs should develop products and services for domestic needs, he said.

related news

"If we develop it for our people, same products and services will be used in all other places," Sinha said, adding that "if we want to be the leader of 21st century, India has to become an entrepreneurial engine."

India has already proved itself in various sectors, the Union minister said.

"India has the cheapest and best telecom services, motorcycles....There is a revolution happening in front of us. India today consumes more mobile data than any other country, including China," Sinha said.

"We have to create our own Googles, Facebooks, Alibabas and Tencents," he said.

"We talk about 'unicorn'. It is a company with market capitalisation of one billion dollars. We should not be satisfied talking about unicorns, we should talk about super unicorns with the market of ten billion dollars. We should not be satisfied with the idea of super unicorns, we should think how to build mega unicorns with the market capitalisation of hundred billion dollars," the minister said.

"If we build companies of that scale, we will have economic leadership, that's how we will give economic opportunities to all our people," Sinha said.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Jayant Sinha

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.