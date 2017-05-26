WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2017: Confirmed to be declared tomorrow at 10 am

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (WBBSE) Class 10 results to be out on May 27 at 10 am.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 results 2017 tomorrow (May 27) at 9 am at a press conference, according to its official website.

"The results will be available through the following websites from 10 am on that date," a press note from the board said. It listed 11 websites, including www.wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in, among the list of websites where results will be put up. (Full list here - PDF).

The class 10th Madhyamik examination was conducted from February 22 to March 3.

How to check the results:

> Log on to the official website – wbresults.nic.in> Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Examination 2017> Enter the roll or registration number.> Once you click submit, the results will be displayed on the screen.

> Take a printout of the result for future use.

Candidates can also send an SMS 'WB10 roll number' to 54242, 5676750, 58888 or 56263.