WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2017: Declared at 9 am today, made available online at 10 am
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare the Madhyamik Pariksha 10th result 2017 online tomorrow at 10 am, according to its official website – wbresults.nic.in.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 results 2017 today at 9 am at a press conference, according to its official website.
"The results will be available [online] through the following websites from 10 am," a press note from the board said. It listed 11 websites, including www.wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in, among the list of websites where results will be put up. (Full list here - PDF).
The class 10th Madhyamik examination was conducted from February 22 to March 3.
How to check the results:> Log on to the official website – wbresults.nic.in
> Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Examination 2017
> Enter the roll or registration number.
> Once you click submit, the results will be displayed on the screen.
> Take a printout of the result for future use.
Candidates can also send an SMS 'WB10 roll number' to 54242, 5676750, 58888 or 56263.They can also pre-register their roll numbers and mobile numbers on www.exametc.com to get results free on SMS soon after they are declared.