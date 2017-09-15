WB govt to spend additional Rs 12,180 cr for infra devp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that her government would spend Rs 12,180 crore for infrastructure development in the state in addition to Rs 20,155 allocated in this year's budget for the purpose.

Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat that Bengal was marching ahead despite financial constraints.

Development cannot take place without infrastructure, she said adding the state government would spend an additional Rs 12,180 crore for the construction of roads, bridges, flyovers, water project, electrcification and warehouse for storage of foodgrains in the next two to three years.

Banerjee said that of the Rs 12,180 crore, Rs 6,195 crore has been allocated to the public works department for undertaking projects which included among others four laning of the Kalyani Expressway (42km) and Belgharia Expressway connectivity (4km), Kolkata-Basanti Road upto Ghatakpukur (25km) and 4 laning of Bankura-Durgapur road.

Projects in the city included a flyover at Ganesh Chandra Avenue to New Market, flyovers/road overbridges from Taratala to Tollygunge to Anwar Shah Road to Jadavpur Phari among others.

The food and supplies department was allocated Rs 850 crore for construction of warehouses for foodgrains storage.

Urban development and municipal affairs department were given Rs 2862 crore for the construction of giant wheel at the city's riverside Millenium Park, trains municipal water supply scheme for Dankuni, Uttarpara, Konnagar, Rishra, Sreerampore, Baidyabati, Banerjee said.

The Power and Non-conventional Energy Sources has given Rs 2273 crore for renovation and modernisation of unit numbers 1, 2 and 3 of Kolaghat Thermal Power Station as well as renovation of Sagardighi power plant units 3 and 4, she said.

The chief minister said that a committee was formed under the chief secretary for monitoring the projects.