Wayside Amenities model, Highway Nest Mini, to be operational by March: NHAI chairman

National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) ‘Mini’ replicas - Highway Nest Mini - of wayside amenities model, ‘Highway nest’ and ‘Highway village’, are set to be launched by the beginning of next financial year in April.

“Highway Nest Mini will be open in the next two to three months across majority toll plazas,” Deepak Kumar, chairman, NHAI told Moneycontrol in an interaction.

Highway Nest (Mini) are wayside amenities spread across smaller area of land of about 10 x 20 meter square, near toll plazas on National Highways. The facilities available at these wayside amenities would be public conveniences, an eatery serving packaged food products, tea/coffee vending machines, water dispenser et cetera.

The chairman said that these facilities will be set up near majority of toll plazas, pan-India, and will provide relief to commuters in a big way, making travelling a lot more convenient.

“These facilities will be 200 to 300 meter beyond the toll plazas, both ways. They will serve food and beverages providing great relief to commuters,” he said.

NHAI had invited bids for ‘Mini’ in November last year, asking developers to construct the facility within six weeks’ period after the date of commencement.

“The execution or construction of Highway Nest (Mini) should start immediately and be completed within six weeks' period without fail,” read the notice issued by NHAI.

‘Mini’ amenities’ facilities are “smaller version” of Highway Nest and Highway Village, the elaborated wayside amenities plan of NHAI. The bids for these facilities were invited till 7th January 2018.

“The bidding response has been good (for Nest and Village). A lot of pre-bid offers have been received,” said Kumar.

Highway Nest and Village are to be set after every 50 kilometer on NHs and will have facilities like motels, branded restaurants, kiosks for handloom, baby care rooms and separate parking lots for commercial and private vehicles among others.

“We will have Highway Nest and Village at every 40 to 50 kilometers on highways,” Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways had said at the launch of this programme. “It will have electric charging facility, fuel pumps, rooftop-solar panels, restaurants, restrooms, kiosks for organic food items, local handicrafts’ shops, ATM, et cetera”.