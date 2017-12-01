Watch: IAF carries out mid-air refuelling on its Embraer AEW&C aircraft for the first time

Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully carried out mid-air refueling on an Embraer EMB-145-based Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft. The operation that was carried out using a Force Multiplier Ilyushin IL78 tanker makes the Indian Air Force one among the few air forces in the world to demonstrate this capability.

The news was made public after the Indian Air Force tweeted about the mission on its official Twitter account in early hours of Thursday. The tweet which read “ForceMultiplication Mission of Exponential Proportions: 1st time in #IAF, an AEW&C #EmbraerAircraft has successfully carried out #AerialRefuelling. A ForceMultiplier IL78 refuels another ForceMultiplier. IAF is one of the few AirForces in the World to demonstrate this capability,” also carried a video of the mission.



According to a statement by the Press Information Bureau, this was the first time that air-to-air refuelling was carried out on the Embraer platform and will enable the aircraft to carry out its missions for a longer period, well beyond its stated endurance.

The air to-air refuelling technique, practiced by the IAF, known as the “Probe and Drogue” methodology requires exceptional flying skills as the “receiving aircraft has to accurately insert the receptacle probe into the basket-shaped drogue trailing behind the fuel tanker aircraft.”

In addition, both aircrafts also have to maintain accurate flying parameters during the refuelling.