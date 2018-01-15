Want to wish happy birthday to Mayawati in person? It will cost you Rs 50,000

While wishing someone for his or her birthday is considered as a goodwill gesture it will be a costly affair if the person you are going to wish is BSP supremo Mayawati. Any person who is planning to wish the former UP Chief Minister will have to pay Rs 50,000.

As per a report in DNA, the rate is comparably lower than what it was couple of years back when a wish cost approximately Rs 1 lakh. The decrease in rates is allegedly due to the fall in the fortunes of both the party and its leader which seems to be struggling to hold ground in the last few years.

The party also had to keep a low profile last year due to enforcement of model code of conduct last year due to UP assembly polls. However, the party seems to be making all efforts to make the best of this year’s opportunity and has decided to celebrate her 62nd birthday on January 15 again as 'arthik sahyog diwas' (monetary support day).

As part of the event, the party has reportedly asked sitting and former MPs, legislators, zonal coordinators, district presidents and other functionaries to bring a minimum financial support of Rs 50,000 from at least 500 supporters each to fill the party coffers. "The BSP is out of power since 2012 and funds are desperately needed to resurrect the party against communal forces. Her birthday would be celebrated as aarthik sahyog diwas to raise much-needed funds for the party for the Lok Sabha 2019 polls and welfare of dalits," a senior BSP leader was quoted saying in the report.

While the events are organised as a way to fill the revenue demands of the party many have raised voice against the practice. Former BSP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui hit out against Mayawati for trying to amass wealth at the cost of party’s very survival. Another leader KK Gautam was more critical. ."It was due to her greediness, Manyawar Kanshi Ram's mission for the dalit samaj got a setback and dalits weaned away from the BSP. There is not a single associate of Kanshi Ram left in the party which has become personal fiefdom of Mayawati, her brother Anand Kumar and Satish Mishra."