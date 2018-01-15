App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want to wish happy birthday to Mayawati in person? It will cost you Rs 50,000

As part of the event the party has reportedly asked sitting and former MPs, legislators, zonal coordinators, district presidents and other functionaries to bring minimum financial support of Rs 50,000 from at least 500 supporters each to fill the party coffers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While wishing someone for his or her birthday is considered as a goodwill gesture it will be a costly affair if the person you are going to wish is BSP supremo Mayawati. Any person who is planning to wish the former UP Chief Minister will have to pay Rs 50,000.

As per a report in DNA, the rate is comparably lower than what it was couple of years back when a wish cost approximately Rs 1 lakh. The decrease in rates is allegedly due to the fall in the fortunes of both the party and its leader which seems to be struggling to hold ground in the last few years.

The party also had to keep a low profile last year due to enforcement of model code of conduct last year due to UP assembly polls. However, the party seems to be making all efforts to make the best of this year’s opportunity and has decided to celebrate her 62nd birthday on January 15 again as 'arthik sahyog diwas' (monetary support day).

As part of the event, the party has reportedly asked sitting and former MPs, legislators, zonal coordinators, district presidents and other functionaries to bring a minimum financial support of Rs 50,000 from at least 500 supporters each to fill the party coffers. "The BSP is out of power since 2012 and funds are desperately needed to resurrect the party against communal forces. Her birthday would be celebrated as aarthik sahyog diwas to raise much-needed funds for the party for the Lok Sabha 2019 polls and welfare of dalits," a senior BSP leader was quoted saying in the report.

related news

While the events are organised as a way to fill the revenue demands of the party many have raised voice against the practice. Former BSP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui hit out against Mayawati for trying to amass wealth at the cost of party’s very survival. Another leader KK Gautam was more critical. ."It was due to her greediness, Manyawar Kanshi Ram's mission for the dalit samaj got a setback and dalits weaned away from the BSP. There is not a single associate of Kanshi Ram left in the party which has become personal fiefdom of Mayawati, her brother Anand Kumar and Satish Mishra."

tags #BSP #India #Mayawati #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.