App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 01, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Violence-hit Saharanpur gets new commissioner, 19 other IAS

As many as 19 other IAS officers have also been transferred by the state government, an official spokesman said here.

Violence-hit Saharanpur gets new commissioner, 19 other IAS

The Uttar Pradesh government today posted senior IAS officer Dipak Agarwal as the new divisional commissioner of Saharanpur which has witnessed repeated instances of caste clashes since May 5.

As many as 19 other IAS officers have also been transferred by the state government, an official spokesman said here.

Secretary (Revenue) Dipak Agarwal will be the new commissioner of Saharanpur in place of Mahendra Prasad Agarwal, who has been transferred to the finance department, an official spokesman said here.

Secretary medical health and family welfare V Hekali Jhimomi has been made commissioner of Mirzapur in place of Ranjan Kumar who has been sent to revenue department as secretary, the spokesman said.

Secretary culture Manoj Misra has been made the commissioner of Faizabad.

Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Shashi Goyal, has been given the additional charge of the Additional Resident Commissioner of the state in New Delhi.

Principal secretary Prashant Trivedi, who was awaiting posting, has been made the principal secretary medical health and family welfare and Additional Commissioner MNREGA Anuj Kumar Jha has been made the Director Information, the spokesman added.

Violence first broke out in Saharanpur about 40 days ago following a procession to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. On May 5, a person was killed and 15 people were injured in clashes between Dalits and upper caste Thakurs.

About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured on May 9. On May 23, another person was shot dead and two others were wounded.

On May 24, the UP government had suspended Saharanpur SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey and District Magistrate N P Singh while transferring Divisional Commissioner M P Agarwal and DIG J K Shahi.

tags #Current Affairs #Dipak Agarwal #Saharanpur #Uttar Pradesh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.