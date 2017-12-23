Vijay Rupani returns as Gujarat Chief Minister, Nitin Patel to be Deputy CM

Vijay Rupani has been appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat while Nitin Patel will be the Deputy Chief Minister, BJP announced on Friday.

Finance Minster Arun Jaitley, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, said swearing-in date will be released soon. According to a CNN-News18 report said that the ceremony is likely to take place on December 25.

"We aim to work together with the people for the development of everyone in Gujarat," Rupani told the media after the announcement. People have given us mandate for 27 years. It is a huge victory that public has shown faith in us all these years, he added.

Rupani's name was proposed by Bhupendra Singh and was supported by 5 other MLAs, Jaitley said.



I want to give assurance to Gujarat public that I & Vijay Bhai will continue to work for the people with the help of other party members just like our previous government: Nitin Patel



Vijay Rupani chosen as Legislature party leader unanimously, Nitin Bhai Patel as the deputy Legislature party leader in a meeting today. Will inform you all about the swearing in, soon: Arun Jaitley addresses the media in Gandhinagar

The newly elected BJP MLAs of Gujarat met in Gandhinagar on Friday to choose the next chief minister in the presence Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and party general secretary Saroj Pandey at the party headquarters 'Kamalam'.

Earlier on Thursday, Vijay Rupani resigned along with his council of ministers, paving the way for the formation of a new government.Rupani, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other ministers visited Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and handed over their resignation letters to the Governor.