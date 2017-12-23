App
Dec 22, 2017 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Rupani returns as Gujarat Chief Minister, Nitin Patel to be Deputy CM

The newly elected BJP MLAs of Gujarat met in Gandhinagar on Friday to choose the next chief minister in the presence Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and party general secretary Saroj Pandey at party headquarters 'Kamalam'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vijay Rupani has been appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat while Nitin Patel will be the Deputy Chief Minister, BJP announced on Friday.

Finance Minster Arun Jaitley, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, said swearing-in date will be released soon. According to a CNN-News18 report said that the ceremony is likely to take place on December 25.

"We aim to work together with the people for the development of everyone in Gujarat," Rupani told the media after the announcement. People have given us mandate for 27 years. It is a huge victory that public has shown faith in us all these years, he added.

Rupani's name was proposed by Bhupendra Singh and was supported by 5 other MLAs, Jaitley said.


Earlier on Thursday, Vijay Rupani resigned along with his council of ministers, paving the way for the formation of a new government.Rupani, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other ministers visited Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and handed over their resignation letters to the Governor.

 

