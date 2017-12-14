Vijay Rupani does an Amit Shah, says crackers will burst in Pakistan if Congress wins in Gujarat

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday that firecrackers will be burst in Pakistan if Congress comes to power in Gujarat.

Rupani’s comment is eerily similar to the Amit Shah’s statement in the run-up to Bihar Assembly election in 2015. BJP National president had said that firecrackers will be burst in Pakistan if Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance of RJD, JD-U and Congress) comes to power.

According to local media reports, Rupani said in Anand: If the BJP wins, firecrackers will be burst in Gujarat, but if the Congress comes to power, firecrackers will go off in Pakistan.

Rupani, though, is not the first person to use Pakistan in the run-up to the election in Gujarat. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that a Congress-Pakistan conspiracy was in play in Gujarat and the western neighbour was showing undue interest in the Gujarat Assembly Election.

Modi raised questions about the alleged appeal by former director general (DG) of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq for making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat.

"There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh," Modi said in an election rally at Palanpur on Monday.

"(On one hand) Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don't you think such events raise doubts?" Modi said.

However, Congress had refuted the claims terming them “baseless”.