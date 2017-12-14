App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing told of abuse of UK's "Chennai Six"

"Chennai Six" was group of ex-British soldiers who were jailed in India. One of them had been dragged to a psychiatric hospital and force-fed anti-psychotic tablets during his time in jail.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

One of the "Chennai Six" group of ex-British soldiers jailed in India was dragged to a psychiatric hospital and force-fed anti-psychotic tablets during his time in jail, a London court considering whether to extradite Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya was told on Thursday.

Mallya, 61, is wanted in India on fraud and money-laundering charges relating to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and Indian authorities want to recover about USD 1.4 billion they say Kingfisher owes.

The businessman, co-owner of the Force India Formula One team, who moved to Britain in March last year, says the case him is politically motivated and is fighting extradition on several grounds including a claim that jail conditions in India are incompatible with British human rights laws.

As part of this, his lawyer quizzed prison conditions expert Dr Alan Mitchell about a conversation he had had two days ago with one of the former British soldiers who had been held for four years in India on weapons-smuggling charges after the vessel they were working on strayed into Indian waters in 2013.

related news

The soldiers were released from jail in Chennai, eastern India, after a successful appeal and began arriving back in Britain last week.

The ex-soldier, named only as "A", said he had been grabbed by 15 prison guards and prisoners and taken to a psychiatric hospital because he had been "excessively walking" around the prison, Mitchell told London's Westminster Magistrate Court.

"While in the psychiatric hospital, he stated he was tied up, gagged, he was beaten and he was forcibly injected. In addition he described being force-fed anti-psychotic tablets that he managed to spit out," Mitchell said.

Asked by Mallya's lawyer Clare Montgomery about assurances given over the treatment of Mallya, who she said had diabetes, coronary artery disease and sleep apnoea, Mitchell said the British government had likewise told parliament that the Chennai Six were being well looked after.

"Despite assurances having been given in parliament, 'A' was extremely disappointed by what effect the involvement of the High Commission and the UK government had on conditions in which he and his fellow prisoners were held," he said.

Mark Summers, the lawyer representing the Indian government, said Mitchell's evidence involved an uncorroborated account which could be used as a "platform for a compensation claim against the UK government".

He said conditions in Chennai would bear no relation to the jail in Mumbai where Mallya would be held.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Vijay Mallya

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.