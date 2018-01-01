App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed Foreign Secretary

Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale on Monday was appointed the foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding S Jaishankar who completes his tenure on January 28, according to an official order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale on Monday was appointed the Foreign Secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding S Jaishankar who completes his tenure on January 28, according to an official order.

Gokhale, a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India's envoy to China.

He is at present secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gokhale's appointment to the post, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Jaishankar was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January last year.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.