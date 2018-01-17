Viacom18 moves SC against ban on screening of Padmaavat, hearing likely on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea of producers of controversial Bollywood movie Padmavaat against the ban imposed on its release by various state governments.

Producer Viacom 18 moved the apex court against the ban on screening imposed by three states. Hearing of the case will likely be held on Thursday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of the counsel of the producer that the matter be heard urgently in view of the ban on its release by various state governments.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have banned the movie citing law and order issues.

The movie is scheduled to be released on January 25.