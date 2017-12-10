App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 10, 2017 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar recuperating from pneumonia

The 94-year-old actor's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, used the account to post the health update.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was recently diagnosed with mild pneumonia, is on the road to recovery.

"Dilip Saab is much better and has been treated for pneumonia. Allah ka shukr hai (Thank God)..." a tweet from his official Twitter handle read.

The 94-year-old actor's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, used the account to post the health update.

Farooqui also shared Kumar's latest photograph and tweeted saying, "He smiled when I told him millions pray for him everyday. - FF"

In August, the actor was admitted to a hospital for eight days due to kidney-related ailments.

Kumar turns 95 tomorrow.

tags #Current Affairs #Dilip Kumar

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.