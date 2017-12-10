Veteran actor Dilip Kumar recuperating from pneumonia

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was recently diagnosed with mild pneumonia, is on the road to recovery.

"Dilip Saab is much better and has been treated for pneumonia. Allah ka shukr hai (Thank God)..." a tweet from his official Twitter handle read.

The 94-year-old actor's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, used the account to post the health update.

Farooqui also shared Kumar's latest photograph and tweeted saying, "He smiled when I told him millions pray for him everyday. - FF"

In August, the actor was admitted to a hospital for eight days due to kidney-related ailments.

Kumar turns 95 tomorrow.