Jan 07, 2018 08:07 PM IST

Venkaiah Naidu urges business houses to help in improving quality of education

Addressing the 34th Convocation of Bansathali Vidyapith near Niwai in Tonk district, he said education should be holistic, life giving and character building

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today appealed to big business houses to come forward to help in improving the quality of education.

Addressing the 34th Convocation of Bansathali Vidyapith near Niwai in Tonk district, he said education should be holistic, life giving and character building.

"I believe that education is the best way to empower women. Literacy and education are the foundations for a strong, inclusive, gender-responsive India. We need women and men with right knowledge, skills and attitudes for inclusive growth," he said.

The task before the nation is to equip two thirds of the population, below 35 years of age, with skills and knowledge to get a big demographic dividend, Naidu added.

The vice president called upon the business houses to come forward and help institutions in improving the quality of education.

Naidu presented gold medals to the meritorious students of the university. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi, and Industry Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat were also present in the convocation ceremony.

