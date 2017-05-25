Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th Result 2017 likely to be out by May end; check on uaresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or the Uttarakhand Vidyalaya Shiksha Parishad is likely to declare Class 10th board results 2017 by end of May on its official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in or results.gov.in.

Education website India Results says the results are likely to be declared on May 30 at 11 am.

Students can also check their results on private education websites India Results and Exam results.

Here’s how you can check your results:

> Log on to the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in > Click on the SSC (Class 10) Results 2017 tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Once you hit submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is always better to take a printout of the result for future use.

Other than this, students can also check their results via messaging service. Just type ‘UK10ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

If there is any confusion about the results or calculation of marks, students can submit their answer sheets for reevaluation. Results of these will take 10-20 days.

This year nearly 3 lakh students sat for the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s Class 12 and Class 10 board examination.