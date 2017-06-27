Uttar Pradesh to get Rs 1,950 crore ADB loan from improving roads

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government for a road improvement project in the state.

The pact was inked in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ADB president Takehiko Nakao here.

As per the agreement, 70 per cent finances amounting to Rs 1,950 crore will be provided by the ADB as loan, while the state government will bear 30 per cent cost of the project which comes to Rs 832 crore.

The project, which will start from 2017 and end in 2024, will cover over 430 km roads in 12 districts, officials said.